Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,508,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.00% of Consolidated Edison worth $3,769,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.21. 470,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

