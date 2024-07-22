Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,083,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.66% of Sempra worth $4,387,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.89. 469,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,847. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

