Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,931,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of DoorDash worth $3,709,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.5 %

DoorDash stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.09. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

