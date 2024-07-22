Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,812,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 57,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.23% of Diamondback Energy worth $4,322,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $87,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after acquiring an additional 441,411 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $77,510,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 264,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.21. 290,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.68 and a 200-day moving average of $187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.