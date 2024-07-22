Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 101,518 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.80% of Republic Services worth $3,494,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.27. 164,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,243. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

