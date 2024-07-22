Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,153,497 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.13% of RB Global worth $1,827,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RB Global by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.71. 156,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,043. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

