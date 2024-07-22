Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 15,355 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,185,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $4,411,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.33.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $6.16 on Monday, hitting $565.24. The stock had a trading volume of 108,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $559.49 and a 200 day moving average of $562.84. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

