Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.32% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $3,452,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.32. 218,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

