Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,148,435 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,148,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.29% of Southwest Airlines worth $1,972,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 124,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of LUV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209,469. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.
Southwest Airlines Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
