Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,618,740 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.33% of Halliburton worth $3,952,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,394,077,000 after buying an additional 479,877 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Halliburton by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 962,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $33.62. 5,150,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

