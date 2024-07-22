Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 4,818,022 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Roblox worth $1,950,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 49,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 45,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,734. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

