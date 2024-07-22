Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 4,818,022 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Roblox worth $1,950,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 49,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 45,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.
In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,734. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
