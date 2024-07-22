Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 53,005 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.83% of Tyler Technologies worth $2,134,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TYL stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $528.18. 33,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,135. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $533.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 119.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.