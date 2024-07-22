Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 73,585 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.72% of ANSYS worth $3,553,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 64.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.31. 178,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,648. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

