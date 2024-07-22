Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 9,163 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,223,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $2,093,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,303,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 222,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $23,178,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $122.17. 308,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.29. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

