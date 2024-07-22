Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 98,387 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $4,576,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $468.29. The company had a trading volume of 114,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.60 and its 200-day moving average is $519.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

