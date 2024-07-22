Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.38% of Biogen worth $3,573,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $224.52. 155,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $280.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.
Biogen Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
