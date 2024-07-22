Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.45% of First Solar worth $2,068,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.96.

First Solar Stock Up 1.5 %

First Solar stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.75. 1,505,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.14. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

