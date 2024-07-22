Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,208,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.97% of Kimberly-Clark worth $3,907,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.19. The stock had a trading volume of 715,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $129.65.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

