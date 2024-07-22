Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.33% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $3,739,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 952.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $21.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $830.02. 163,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,829. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $891.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $795.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.96.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

