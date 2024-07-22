Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.62% of General Mills worth $4,219,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 851,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,251. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

