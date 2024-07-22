Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.24% of PPG Industries worth $4,159,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.31.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $151.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

