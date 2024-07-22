Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,769,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.10% of ResMed worth $3,518,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.13. The stock had a trading volume of 165,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.06. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.