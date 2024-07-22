Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.36% of Kimco Realty worth $2,162,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,678,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,995 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. 803,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on KIM. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.