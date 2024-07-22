Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,491,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.49% of Trade Desk worth $3,627,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 480,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,970,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $276,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.9% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 118,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 56,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.6 %

Trade Desk stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at $76,533,742.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,533,742.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.