Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 108,779 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,296,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.31% of Leidos worth $2,005,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 1.5 %

LDOS stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $152.25. 362,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.98. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $152.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

