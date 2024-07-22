Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 116,518 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,112,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,946,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $188,129,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,620,000 after buying an additional 102,062 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after acquiring an additional 315,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.22. The company had a trading volume of 136,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,395. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

