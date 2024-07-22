Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 126,065 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,215,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.67% of Onsemi worth $3,693,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $697,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $418,102,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Onsemi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,064,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,590,000 after buying an additional 43,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Onsemi by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,835,000 after buying an additional 645,969 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,717,000 after buying an additional 785,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Up 4.6 %

Onsemi stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

