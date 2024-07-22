Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 134,500 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,942,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.88% of Celanese worth $2,224,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after buying an additional 468,003 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,063,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Celanese Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 157,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

