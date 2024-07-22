Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 18,634 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,622,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.48% of Enphase Energy worth $1,890,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.03.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $182.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

