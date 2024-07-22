Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 20,630 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,221,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.50% of Packaging Co. of America worth $2,129,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.
Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America
In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %
Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.43. The company had a trading volume of 196,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,971. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $194.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
