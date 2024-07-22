Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 231,202 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,805,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.35% of CMS Energy worth $2,220,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 723,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,291. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.