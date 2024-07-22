Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 283,357 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,245,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 283,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.64% of Cheniere Energy worth $3,587,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,372,000 after acquiring an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,682,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,663,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $180.40. The stock had a trading volume of 356,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,572. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $184.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.