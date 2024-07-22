Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 30,053 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,377,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.48% of Verisk Analytics worth $3,860,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,265. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $282.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.