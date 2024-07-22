Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 304,708 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,207,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 304,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.65% of Textron worth $2,130,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,235,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Textron by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Textron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after buying an additional 408,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,053,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 1.1 %

Textron stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 363,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,345. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.