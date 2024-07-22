Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 327,439 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,253,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.89% of Tyson Foods worth $2,070,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. 397,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,884. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

