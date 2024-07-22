Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 350,231 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,240,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.39% of CBRE Group worth $4,593,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after acquiring an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,529,000 after buying an additional 69,164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,739,000 after buying an additional 165,094 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after buying an additional 603,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after buying an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.68. 383,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

