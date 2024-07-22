Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 521,187 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,629,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.25% of Kellanova worth $1,812,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Down 0.3 %

K stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 566,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,981. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.23.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,800 shares of company stock worth $46,410,356. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.