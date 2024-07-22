Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 521,962 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,320,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sysco worth $3,841,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 102.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,243. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

