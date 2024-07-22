Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 63,165 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,939,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.27% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $3,537,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.5 %

WST stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.14. The stock had a trading volume of 217,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,532. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.32.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

