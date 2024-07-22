Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 6,405 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,316,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.36% of VeriSign worth $1,954,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.60. The company had a trading volume of 205,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.