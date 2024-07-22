Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 6,518 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,327,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.00% of Everest Group worth $2,117,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,130,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,271,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $173,587,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE EG traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.67. 59,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.36 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.28 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.