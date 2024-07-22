Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 69,927 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,361,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.07% of Snap-on worth $1,884,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.10. 84,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

