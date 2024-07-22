Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 708,133 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,731,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.10% of Aflac worth $4,441,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 358,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,078. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $95.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.