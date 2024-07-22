Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 729,204 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,528,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.06% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $2,143,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WBD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,154,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,975,242. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

