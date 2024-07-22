Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 738,147 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,349,234 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 738,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.33% of Best Buy worth $1,833,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,875. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.72.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,003,500 shares of company stock worth $166,350,570. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

