Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 919,259 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,835,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 919,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $3,898,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 131,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,709,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,133,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE HIG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.10. 425,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.84. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.