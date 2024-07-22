Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 99,761 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,945,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.33% of Carlisle Companies worth $1,937,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,174,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE CSL traded up $10.11 on Monday, reaching $427.11. The company had a trading volume of 147,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.31 and its 200-day moving average is $377.56. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $443.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

