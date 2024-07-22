Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,582,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.63% of Global Payments worth $3,285,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 506,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.44.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

