Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,902,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $1,844,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,558,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,714,555. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.