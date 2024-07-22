Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,329,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,492,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.24% of Occidental Petroleum worth $3,595,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 138,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 432,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 397,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 119,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

